The Incredible Shrinking Dickies



At last this cult album is back again, the original Incredible Shrinking Dickies performing the songs that made them one of the best punk bands around, favorite tracks are "eve of destruction" and "banana splits"





Track Listings

1. Give it back

2. Poodle party

3. Paranoid

4. She

5. Shadow man

6. Mental ward

7. Eye of distruction

8. You drive me ape (you big gorilla)

9. Waterslide

10. Walk like an egg

11. Curb job

12. Shake and Bake

13. Rondo (The midgets revenge)

14. I'm ok, you're ok

15. Silent night

16. Sounds of Silence

17. Banana splits

18. Hideous

19. Got it at the store